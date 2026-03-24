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Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has warned that Celtic’s fate may hinge on the missteps of their rivals, acknowledging that the race for the title is no longer firmly under the Bhoys’ control.

The gap to the summit stretched to five points after Celtic failed to take anything from Dundee United, falling to a 2-0 defeat at Tannadice, their first loss following a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, leaving them on 61 points despite the manager’s warning against dropping points.

Hearts and Rangers, fellow Scottish Premiership title contenders, showed sufficient resolve by each securing victories to pull further clear of the Hoops, with the Jambos now on 66 points and the Gers on 63.

With just two games remaining before the split and eight defeats already this season, their highest tally since 1999/2000, one Celtic figure has highlighted a lack of quality in the number nine role as an area of concern.

Former Scotland international Rough suggested that the Hoops’ chances hinge less on their own ability to win out and more on how results unfold elsewhere, casting doubt over their capacity to claim victories in all seven remaining matches.

In that context, he implied that Celtic are no longer fully in control of their situation and must rely on rivals to work in their favour.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer (6:32): “No, I can’t see them winning seven games.

Person Position Martin O’Neill Manager Shaun Maloney Assistant Mark Fotheringham Assistant Gavin Strachan First team coach Stephen McManus First team coach Stevie Woods Goalkeeping coach Celtic coaching staff

“I think what they will be relying on is the other teams all cutting each other up.

“Obviously, Celtic will get Rangers and Hearts at Parkhead, and I don’t know if Hearts will have to go to Rangers, but they’ve all got a chance to beat each other.

“I think now, in Celtic’s position, they’ve got to rely on other people helping them.”

Danny Rohl and his Rangers side have put together a 15-match unbeaten run in the league, yet one former attacker remains unconvinced it can be sustained, instead backing O’Neill’s men to come out on top.

Celtic face two potentially defining fixtures after the international break, first travelling to Dundee at Dens Park on 5th April before closing with a home clash against St Mirren.

O’Neill will be targeting positive results to build momentum ahead of the decisive run-in to the season, knowing that any slip could prove costly for the defending champions as the title race enters its defining stretch.