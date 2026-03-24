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Stoke City loanee Emre Tezgel has admitted that he has been ‘dying’ to get back on the pitch and he is now looking to finish the season strongly at Crewe Alexandra.

The 20-year-old forward came through the Potters’ youth academy and has been rated highly at the Championship side.

Last summer, Leeds United showed interest in the young forward, but Stoke extended his stay at the club, giving him a new deal until the summer of 2027.

Tezgel made his debut for the Championship side four years ago when he was only 17 years old and has made 23 appearances for the first team.

However, the Burton-born attacking talent has not been able to make a breakthrough into the senior side and is currently on his second loan spell away from the club.

Last season, Tezgel was on loan at MK Dons, and at the beginning of the current campaign, League Two club Crewe Alexandra loaned him in.

Tezgel, 20, is having a decent loan spell at the Alex, as he has scored 14 times and provided five assists in 29 games across all competitions, and boss Lee Bell has hailed him as a ‘predator’.

Club Years Stoke City 2022- MK Dons (loan) 2024 Crewe Alexandra (loan) 2025- Emre Tezgel’s career history

Recently, Tezgel spent almost three months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury, but scored against Shrewsbury Town at the weekend in a 4-0 victory to get back into the groove.

Tezgel admitted that he has been dying to get back on the pitch and is delighted to finally score after such a lengthy absence.

“Yes, definitely, no one likes to be injured”, the Stoke on-loan striker told the Railwaymen’s media (0:57) when he was asked how frustrated he was when he was out due to an injury.

“And I was sat there watching all the games like, [I was] just dying to be on the pitch.

“So, very grateful to be back and hopefully I can see the season out strongly.”

The Stoke talent believes that the goal will boost his confidence as he looks to kick on.

“It was a great cross [by Lewis Billington], and delighted to get back on the scoresheet.

“And confidence for a striker is massive to get back on the scoresheet.

“[I] am very happy and hopeful can carry on”, he added.

Former Championship forward Sam Parkin also lauded Tezgel for his performances this season at the Alex, as he hailed the young striker’s ability to finish.

Whether he will be given a chance to compete for a starting spot at the Potters next season remains to be seen.