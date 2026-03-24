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Former Tottenham Hotspur star Gus Poyet has put a percentage chance on Spurs being relegated, with the Uruguayan having a feeling when he is in the stadium.

Tottenham lurched to defeat on Sunday against Nottingham Forest, losing a proverbial six-pointer against relegation rivals which saw the Tricky Trees jump above them in the table.

Igor Jesus opened the scoring before Morgan Gibbs-White added a second, leaving the former Liverpool duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Neco Williams to combine to round off the scoring with a third and show that last week’s result at Anfield revealed more about the Reds than anything about Spurs.

Poyet feels that the situation is unprecedented at Tottenham, with even last season’s 17th placed finish not comparing, declaring the atmosphere in the stadium to be duly reflecting the mood.

Equating Tottenham’s chances of survival to that of a coin flip, Poyet revealed that he is genuinely worried about his former club.

Poyet said on talkSPORT when asked about the chances of Spurs going down (15:50): “A 50/50 chance.

“I promise you. I’m worried.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“From what I see, you have a feeling when you are in the stadium.

“And when I’m talking to my friends, the Spurs fans, I have never seen that before.

“I never saw it last year.

“When they were great on Thursday, winning in European competition. And not that good on Sundays.”

The loss to Forest came as a shock not only to Spurs fans, but also Premier League legend Peter Schmeichel, who could not fathom how they could go from beating Atletico Madrid in what was essentially an inconsequential game for the side to losing 3-0 at home with safety at risk.

Former Premier League defender Frank Leboeuf pilloried the Spurs side, calling them ‘street footballers’ who are not ‘ready to fight‘.

Only a point separates Tottenham from the relegation zone and it could have been worse if West Ham United had not lost to Aston Villa.

Spurs remain winless in the Premier League in 2026 and across their last 13 games, something which has to change quickly if they are to better their odds of survival.

A trip to Sunderland after the international break will represent the earliest opportunity for Tottenham to get back to winning ways in what will be the first of seven remaining fixtures that will define their season and their future.