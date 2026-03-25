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Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has admitted he has never felt so much support as he did after receiving his recent call-up to the England squad.

The striker is enjoying a strong season at Elland Road, with his performances putting him back in contention for international selection after a period away from the national team.

Daniel Farke backed Calvert-Lewin for an England return in December, while he was then talked up as a ‘different’ option by a former Premier League player.

His call-up makes him the first Leeds United player to earn a place in the England squad since Kalvin Phillips, who last featured for the Three Lions in November 2023.

The 29-year-old joined Leeds on a free transfer last summer after leaving Everton following a nine-year spell at the club.

Since then, Calvert-Lewin has become an important figure for Leeds, scoring ten goals in 28 league appearances this season.

It is the first time he has reached double figures since the 2020/21 campaign, when he scored 16 goals for Everton.

Under Farke, Calvert-Lewin has rediscovered his form after injury and consistency issues in previous seasons, and is now benefiting from regular football in a system that suits his strengths.

Striker Club Harry Kane Bayern Munich Marcus Rashford Barcelona Dominic Calvert-Lewin Leeds United Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur Strikers in latest England squad

In December, he was awarded the Premier League Player of the Month after scoring six goals in five matches.

The forward pointed to the environment at Leeds as a key factor behind his improvement, stressing the importance of support from both inside and outside the club.

Calvert-Lewin is touched by just how happy the fans and the squad have been for him to get an England call-up and admits he has not felt love like that before.

He does though remain equally focused on Leeds and making sure the Whites achieve their goals this season.

The striker told Leeds United’s official website: “It has been really nice. I cannot say I have ever felt love like it.

“It has been really special and I have appreciated it a lot from the players and staff and the people at the club.

“I have definitely felt everyone’s genuine happiness for me and it has been a really nice experience.

“We have still got a lot to achieve ourselves at club level so I am still very much focused on my job here and I am really proud that my time here has helped me to represent England again.

“I’ll know more of how I feel if I get the chance to put the shirt on.”

If Calvert-Lewin can continue his form for both club and country, he could strengthen his chances of remaining in Thomas Tuchel’s plans ahead of the World Cup.

The Three Lions are set to play two friendlies during the international break, against Uruguay and Japan.

His last appearance for England came as a substitute in the Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in July 2021.

Farke will also be hoping the striker maintains his form, with the Whites still in a tight battle near the bottom of the table.