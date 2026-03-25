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Newcastle United are keeping their eyes on defensive targets for the summer transfer window and have held ‘serious talks’ with Werder Bremen’s highly rated Karim Coulibaly.

The Magpies are having a subpar season in the Premier League and failed to defend the EFL Cup despite a serious effort.

Barcelona blew them out of the water in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16, as the Tyneside club lost the tie 8-3 on aggregate, leaving one former Premier League striker asking serious questions.

Newcastle have conceded 45 goals in only 31 league games this term, even though they brought in players last summer to beef up their backline.

Summer signing Malick Thiaw has been impressive in the heart of Newcastle’s defence, but the club are currently sitting 12th in the Premier League table.

The Magpies hierarchy are looking at multiple profiles ahead of the next summer window, which could well be key for Howe if he is to get progress at the club back on track.

According to German daily Bild, Werder Bremen’s Koulibaly is a player they are keen on.

Loan star On loan from Yukinari Sugawara Southampton Isaac Schmidt Leeds United Max Wober Leeds United Cameron Puertas Al Qadsiah Jovan Milosevic Stuttgart Victor Boniface Leverkusen Werder Bremen’s loan stars

It has been suggested that Newcastle United have held ‘serious talks’ over signing Werder Bremen’s Coulibaly in recent days.

However, the Magpies face high-profile competition for the teenage centre-back, who is on Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain’s radar.

Newcastle have been looking for a left-footed central defender, as they were keen on Fenerbahce’s Jayden Oosterwolde in the winter transfer window.

The 2007-born German is seen as a huge talent for the future and has been a regular for Werder Bremen’s first team all season.

Coulibaly’s deal runs until the summer of 2029 at Die Wederaner and they have set a hefty €45m price tag for the young left-footed centre-back.

Even though the Germany Under-19 international has plenty of interest from major clubs, the Bundesliga club are yet to receive any concrete offers for him.

Whether the Magpies will make a serious move for Coulibaly, 18, in the summer window to add him to their backline for the long term remains to be seen.

They appear to be putting in some legwork on a possible deal though, which will be essential given other interest in him.