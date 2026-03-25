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Former Rangers star Alex Rae has expressed concerns over Ryan Naderi and Youssef Chermiti, questioning their ability to reach a combined 25 goals for the Gers.

On Saturday, Rangers tore Aberdeen apart with a 4-1 victory, delighting the Ibrox faithful, extending their lead over third-placed Celtic and moving to within three points of Hearts at the top of the table.

In the Scottish Premiership, Portuguese striker Chermiti leads the scoring charts for the Gers with nine goals, just ahead of James Tavernier, who has eight, though across all competitions it is the captain who tops the tally with 14 goals this season.

Since joining on deadline day last month, Naderi has featured in nine games, providing three assists in the league, but is yet to open his goal account, though his performances have already drawn comparisons to Thomas Muller from his manager.

One former Scotland star has suggested that Naderi and Chermiti hold the key to Rangers’ attacking threat, with Chermiti revealing that he has begun to forge a growing understanding with the former Hansa Rostock forward.

However, Rae expressed doubts over the effectiveness of the striking duo, noting that neither player has demonstrated the consistent goalscoring presence expected at the top level.

He added that Chermiti frequently drifts outside the penalty area, emphasising the need for him to get into the box and convert chances, while Naderi, despite his work rate, has shown no signs of contributing to the pair reaching a combined 25-goal tally.

Club Years Borussia Monchengladbach 2022-2024 Hansa Rostock 2024-2026 Rangers 2026- Ryan Naderi’s career history

The 56-year-old said on PLZ Soccer (10:52): “I’m still unconvinced with the two strikers.

“You look at them at times and I’ve been saying it for weeks.

“Chermiti does everything outside the box

“Someone needs to grab him and say, ‘Get in the box, mate.

“Get goals.

“Get in the kill zone.’

“And Naderi is working away, but you’re not looking at these two and going, they have 25 [goals].”

During the winter window, Fenerbahce showed interest in the Portugal Under-21 striker, but their bid was turned down, underlining his importance to Danny Rohl’s plans as the team chase silverware this season.

The Ibrox side will welcome Dundee United on 4th April, counting on their forwards to fire as they aim to narrow the gap at the top, while the Tangerines, riding the momentum of a win over Celtic, are poised to offer a formidable challenge.