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Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey has insisted that he is much sharper in front of goal in England compared to how he was at Ajax, even though he feels he is not being coached too differently.

The Amsterdam-born attacking talent grew up in Ajax’s youth academy and made his senior debut back in 2020, when he was only 18.

In 2022, he attracted transfer interest from England, as Premier League giants Manchester United were keen on him.

A host of other Premier League clubs wanted to bring Brobbey over to England over the years, but his dip in form at Ajax stalled that.

However, last summer, Sunderland wasted no time and paid €20m to the Eredivisie giants to sell the Dutchman, securing him on a four-year deal.

Regis Le Bris has given Brobbey 15 league starts so far, but has also used him as a substitute regularly, and the Netherlands international has repaid the Frenchman’s trust with some key goals in important matches.

Most recently, the 24-year-old forward scored a 90th-minute goal against Newcastle United, helping the Black Cats grab their second league win of the season over their bitter rivals.

Club played for Ajax RB Leipzig Sunderland Clubs Brian Brobbey has played for

Brobbey namechecked some of the best defenders in the league, stressing that the challenge in the Premier League is clearly very high.

However, he made it clear that, in terms of coaching, he sees no big difference between Ajax and Sunderland, but he admitted that he is playing a lot more at the Stadium of Light.

“In terms of coaching, Sunderland do nothing different from Ajax”, Brobbey told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“It’s the same regarding strength training and such, only now I play more matches and 90 minutes more often.

“In England, you are also challenged more.

“It’s not easy playing against top defenders like Virgil [Van Dijk], [Ibrahima] Konate, or [William] Saliba.

“Konate, in particular, is a beast.”

The 24-year-old added he used to get so many more chances in the Netherlands, insisting that he has been much more clinical in England due to the nature of the league.

“You get one or two at most, and then the ball has to go in.

“I am sharper in front of goal than I was in the Eredivisie.”

Le Bris was delighted to get his hands on the Netherlands international, as he hailed the 24-year-old as a ‘pure striker’.

Over the break, the Netherlands will face Norway and Ecuador in friendly matches and Brobbey will hope to impress Ronald Koeman to cement a place at the World Cup for his nation.