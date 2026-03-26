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Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has been left impressed by the statistics of January signing Ryan Naderi, but warned that the 22-year-old still has to score goals, as it is his primary job.

The Glasgow side signed Naderi from Hansa Rostock on the final day of the January transfer window, landing him following a lengthy pursuit, with the 3. Liga side not keen to sell.

His arrival was greeted with optimism and Dalziel himself backed Naderi to become Rangers’ first-choice striker due to how badly the Gers wanted him.

Naderi had an almost immediate impact on the team, scoring a brace against Queen’s Park in the 8-0 Scottish Cup win.

However, he has since failed to add to those numbers and has just three more assists to go with them.

With Rangers in the battle of a fight for the title, every goal will be crucial.

Highlighting the need for Naderi to score goals as a striker, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (1.31.24): “Naderi for me, I receive from Instagram knowing about – ‘oh he was first at the running stats, he was first at laying the ball off, he was first at tying his boots.’

“I quite like the stats, which is fine and I get all that.

“But I just think you have got to score goals. This man plays centre forward. I played centre-forward.

Striker Nationality Youssef Chermiti Portuguese Ryan Naderi German Bojan Miovski Macedonian Rangers’ striker options

“You have got to bang in goals, that is your job, that is what you are signed for.

“I know the modern-day game is different and you go many games to play a season, 30 odd, I never scored a goal but I had 18 assists.

“Well done, there is your player of the year award.”

In recent matches, manager Danny Rohl has played with two up front, with Naderi being paired with Youssef Chermiti.

Dalziel believes that if Naderi’s goalscoring touch is not found, the manager will look to mix things up in the near future, as the margin for error in the title race is minimal.

“You have got to score goals for me and if they continue playing and there is an odd draw there or a drop of points or a defeat, then I think it might be an opportunity to mix those two up.”

Dalziel is not the only former Rangers star struggling to be convinced by the Gers’ attack.

Former Gers midfielder Alex Rae has admitted he is unsure about their ability to deliver the amount of goals needed.