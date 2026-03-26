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Karl Darlow has highlighted the significant impact his involvement with the Wales national team has had on his performance levels for Leeds United.

Leeds are currently positioned in 15th place in the Premier League table as they navigate a high-stakes battle for top-flight survival.

Daniel Farke’s squad have accumulated 33 points from 31 fixtures, leaving the club only four points clear of the bottom three following a goalless draw against Brentford.

Following some costly mistakes by Lucas Perri since the turn of the year, Darlow earned the nod from the German manager and has since relished the increased game time to cement his place as the first-choice option.

The veteran’s form has led former Leeds forward Jermaine Beckford to praise Darlow for stepping up at a critical juncture, insisting the goalkeeping position is no longer a concern after the shot-stopper recorded 36 saves in 15 top-flight appearances.

The experienced shot-stopper believes that aspects of his current performances for Leeds are a direct result of what he has learnt while on international duty with Wales.

He noted that playing regularly at the highest level has allowed him to find a rhythm that he hopes will translate into international success.

Leeds’ Wales star Karl Darlow Joe Rodon Daniel James Ethan Ampadu Charlie Crew Leeds United’s Wales stars

The Welsh International was quoted as saying by Leeds United’s official site: “I think definitely the way that I am playing for my club at the minute, there is definitely parts of that game that have come from what I have learnt with my country.

“Playing club football regularly is really going to help me in terms of being in a rhythm, and coming into this camp, hopefully it stands me in good stead.”

The 35-year-old is expected to start for the Dragons as they face Bosnia & Herzegovina at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening.

Victory in the semi-final would secure a place in the playoff final against either Italy or Northern Ireland for a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

A highly anticipated FA Cup quarter-final away at West Ham United on 5th April awaits the goalkeeper upon his return to Leeds, with club legend Dominic Matteo already pleased with the star’s vocal influence and consistency at the back.