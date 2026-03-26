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Legendary former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has emphasised that English football’s popularity and success are primarily based on the fans, stressing that English football would not be what it has become if it did not have such passionate fans.

The legendary Argentine boss managed all over the world before the Whites managed to bring him to Elland Road back in 2018.

He was able to get the Whites back to the Premier League after a long 16-year absence from the top flight in the 2019/20 season.

And former Premier League boss Steve Bruce claimed that the Argentine’s impact at Elland Road was unprecedented.

Former Whites skipper Liam Cooper hailed the legendary manager, who he claimed helped him grow and spoke of the honour of being handed the armband.

However, his stay at the Yorkshire club, though, ended in early February of 2022, as the club decided to part ways with him after a streak of poor results.

Bielsa returned to management one year later and he took charge of the Uruguay national team; after three years, he is still in charge.

Statistic Percentage Games 170 Wins 81 Draws 30 Losses 59 Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United record

The 70-year-old will be taking the South American giants to the upcoming summer World Cup, but English football is still fresh in his mind, ahead of Uruguay’s friendly with England on Friday.

Bielsa has talked up the role of the fans and structure in English football, stressing that those two are key factors in its success.

He is clear that domestic English football would not be what it is without the loyalty and love of the fans who love the country’s football.

“The power of English football in the world is based on the structures and the unconditional love of the fans for their clubs”, the former Whites boss said via South American radio station Le Manana del Futbol.

“This league wouldn’t be what it is without the love and affection of its supporters.”

Former White Stuart Dallas very recently talked up Bielsa’s impact on the current squad, as he claimed that the legendary boss’s impact on Pascal Struijk’s game can still be seen.

Elland Road’s loud crowd have proven to be a key factor for Leeds this season, as the Yorkshire club look to fight and stay up in the Premier League by the time the campaign concludes.