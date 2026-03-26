Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images

Mikey Moore has urged his Rangers team-mates to avoid picking up any fitness issues during the international break to ensure the club are at full strength for the final seven matches of the Scottish Premiership season.

The Light Blues currently occupy second place in the Scottish Premiership standings, sitting three points behind leaders Hearts, having remained unbeaten in the league since December following a dominant 4-1 victory against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

The club’s current run of form has proved vital in a competitive three-way title race, with the Glasgow giants having lost only twice in 31 league fixtures as they continue to chase the summit.

Moore took time to show his best after arriving from Tottenham Hotspur, but now is shining and his ability to drift into pockets of space has led former Rangers striker Rory Loy to suggest that defenders do not know where he is on the pitch.

The 18-year-old winger has established himself as a reliable force in attack and his performance in the victory over Aberdeen was highlighted by a composed finish in the 48th minute to double the advantage for the home side.

The young attacker expressed his sincere gratitude for the support he has received from the Ibrox faithful and noted how much he enjoys hearing his name chanted from the stands.

He further explained that while some members of the squad will benefit from a period of rest, it is vital that those on international duty return to the club without injury.

Game scored in Dundee (A) Kilmarnock (A) Celtic (A) Kilmarnock (H) Livingston (A) Aberdeen (H) Mikey Moore’s Rangers goals

Speaking to the official Rangers website, Moore said: “I’m so grateful to the fans for the way they’ve treated me the whole time I’ve been here.

“It’s always special every time I hear my name being sung.

“I’m going to make the most of every minute I pull on the shirt for the rest of the season.

“It’s good for some boys to get a bit of a break and some boys to go off and represent their countries.

“As long as hopefully everyone comes back fit and firing, we’ll be ready for the last seven games of the season to hopefully end the season how we want to.”

Rangers are now set to monitor the condition of their players closely as they depart for various national team camps across the globe.

Former attacker Ross McCormack has likened Moore’s ball-carrying style to that of Jack Grealish, while Andy Halliday has conceded that he has been forced to revise his initial opinion of the youngster’s capabilities.