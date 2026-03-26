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Sunderland‘s coaches have been hailed for Brian Brobbey’s transformation by Marciano Vink, with the former Dutch international saying that the benefits of a move abroad are visible to all now.

Brobbey was brought in for a fee of €20m plus €5m in add-ons by Sunderland in the summer from Ajax, with the Black Cats capitalising on a failed Fulham approach.

The forward’s workload has gradually grown since the move, with Brobbey beginning life at Sunderland as a substitute, before being handed 60 odd minutes as a starter, to now finding himself as a key player who finishes the full 90 minutes.

Vink speculated that something has ‘definitely flipped for him’ in terms of fitness, with the former Ajax player having previously been criticised for his inability to last a full game.

Remarking that Brobbey’s physical transformation is stark, Vink attributed the metamorphosis to the meticulous work the coaches at Sunderland have put in with their forward.

Vink said on ESPN.nl’s Voetbalpraat: “Something has definitely flipped for him.

“You can see that when he takes off his shirt, too, how fit he is, how toned.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 4th (League One) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“He is so muscular, it’s like concrete.

“What I find fantastic is that he was often criticised for not being able to last 90 minutes.

“Now you see that when you go abroad and real specialists are put in charge, this is what happens.”

Brobbey finished his final season at Ajax with only four games out of 30 appearances where he played the full 90 minutes, as he averaged a little over 50 minutes per game.

Since the turn of the year, Brobbey already has five such appearances for Sunderland while having three more games where he has played 80 plus minutes.

The most recent example of a full game allowed Brobbey to pop up with an injury-time winner against Newcastle United and endear himself further to the Sunderland faithful.

Brobbey himself feels that there is no difference in coaching at Sunderland and Ajax, though he admits he that he is playing more in England.

An injury to Memphis Depay has led to an international call-up for Brobbey after a year out in the cold, and the Sunderland man will be hoping to impress Ronald Koeman further, after the Netherlands boss also remarked upon his improved fitness.