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Valencia midfielder Guido Rodriguez has revealed that finalising his late transfer away from West Ham United was far from straightforward and ‘had to be done quickly’.

In August 2024, Rodriguez joined the Irons following the expiration of his contract with La Liga side Real Betis.

In his first season with West Ham, the Argentine midfielder featured in just 16 games, and this year saw a further decline, with fewer than 300 minutes on the pitch, prompting him to push for a move away from the capital in search of regular playing time and a chance to secure a spot in the Argentina World Cup squad.

The 31-year-old completed a switch to Valencia in the January window, signing a contract until the end of the season, taking a significant financial hit but expressing his delight at joining a club of Los Che’s stature.

He opened up about the challenges of finalising his move from east London, revealing that the deal was rushed due to the closing transfer window and certain complications that needed ironing out.

Alluding to the rumours of a contract extension, he mentioned that the current scenario is far calmer, with more time and open lines of communication with Valencia officials, describing the relationship as positive and collaborative.

The 31-year-old stressed that his focus remains firmly on performing on the pitch, leaving room for discussions and decisions to unfold in their own time.

League Level Argentine Primera Division Top flight Liga MX Top flight La Liga Top flight Premier League Top flight Leagues Guido Rodriguez has played in

Rodriguez told Spanish outlet ElDesmarque: “Yes, look, now there’s time.

“Back then, the transfer window was closing, and things had to be done quickly because there was also a club that owned my contract, West Ham, and leaving there wasn’t easy either.

“We were able to do it; we were able to do what we all wanted, which was for me to be here.

“Now I think we have time, that we’re always in contact with the people at the club, that there’s a good attitude on both sides, and that, well, it’s just a matter of talking it over.

“I understand and know that there’s talk and rumours.

“I try to stay out of it, stay calm, and focus on what I have to do, which is play, and there’s time for everything, for talks, for doing things.”

Since his arrival, Rodriguez has featured in eight games under Carlos Corberan, bringing experience to the dressing room and helping Valencia secure four wins, just as a journalist had predicted.

Los Che currently sit mid-table in 12th with 35 points, leaving work to be done to bridge the six-point gap to the coveted top-six positions.

His former club, meanwhile, remain entrenched in the relegation zone, but the situation is not entirely dire, as they sit just one point from safety and remain firmly in contention in the FA Cup, set to face Leeds United in the quarter-finals on 5th April.