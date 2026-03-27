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Werder Bremen’s highly rated Karim Coulibaly, who is a target for Newcastle United, is now also on Napoli’s radar, with the reason the Serie A side are so keen emerging.

In the January transfer window, Newcastle were targeting a left-footed central defender, with links to Fenerbahce’s Jayden Oosterwolde and the 18-year-old fits that mould, prompting their interest.

The Germany Under-19 international is currently plying his trade at Werder Bremen and is regarded as a standout prospect for the future, having been a regular in the first team at the Weserstadion this campaign, making 22 appearances and scoring once.

Coulibaly’s contract runs until the summer of 2029 and Die Werderaner have placed a hefty €45m valuation on the young defender.

However, Newcastle remain keen and have even held “serious talks” over a potential move to St James’ Park.

Alongside Newcastle, a host of high-profile clubs are in the race for his signature, including Chelsea, defending Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, and now Napoli.

According to Italian outlet Areanapoli.it, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is an admirer of the 18-year-old ‘because he’s young, has a great personality and still has plenty of room for growth’.

Former PL player Billy Gilmour Scott McTominay Romelu Lukaku Kevin De Bruyne Rasmus Hojlund Frank Anguissa Former PL players at Napoli

Sporting director Giovanni Manna has also taken a particular interest in the German centre-back and is understood to be keen on bringing him to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, attracted by those same qualities.

Despite last summer’s defensive reinforcements, including the arrival of Malick Thiaw who has settled well into the backline, Newcastle have still conceded 45 goals in just 31 league games this season, an issue that continues to trouble Eddie Howe.

Whether the Tyneside outfit will step up their interest in Coulibaly when the next window opens remains to be seen as they consider further reinforcements to their backline.

In the Premier League, Newcastle currently sit 12th in the Premier League on 42 points, just four shy of the top six, with European qualification still within reach should their form improve.

The 18-year-old defender appears increasingly likely to be on the move this summer amid mounting interest, though Werder Bremen are yet to receive any concrete offers and may have to wait until the window opens to see who makes the first move.