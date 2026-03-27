Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Former Scotland star Alan Rough has tipped Roberto Martinez as an ideal candidate to take the reins at Celtic next season, should Martin O’Neill step aside.

This season, the Bhoys have been overseen by three different managers, with Brendan Rodgers leading until his October resignation, after which O’Neill took over on an interim basis.

In December, Wilfried Nancy took the reins, but after losing six of eight games, the Northern Irish boss was recalled in the first week of January and has since done a stellar job, guiding the Hoops to third place, just five points behind league leaders Hearts.

With only seven games remaining to decide the Scottish Premiership title, and O’Neill likely to step away from the managerial role at the end of the season, speculation has turned to Martinez as a potential successor at Celtic Park.

The 52-year-old is currently preparing for the World Cup this summer as Portugal’s head coach and boasts extensive managerial experience, having led Wigan Athletic, Everton and the Belgium national team, where he became the nation’s most successful coach in terms of wins.

Everton looked to tempt Martinez back from the Belgium job in 2022, but he stayed put.

Rough identified Martinez as his preferred choice to take charge at Parkhead next season, stressing the need for a figure capable of demanding high standards in recruitment while recognising the financial backing required to deliver it.

He praised the Spaniard’s credentials at both club and international level, noting his strong communication skills and the vast network the 52-year-old would bring to the role.

Managerial job Swansea City Wigan Athletic Everton Belgium Portugal Roberto Martinez’s managerial jobs

Shaun Maloney, already part of O’Neill’s staff at Celtic, has previously worked with the Spanish coach and could play a pivotal role in persuading Martinez to take the job, though the 74-year-old admitted it remains unclear whether he would be interested.

Rough said on PLZ Soccer (22:12): “I was interested in reading this morning, saying it needs to be somebody who goes in there and demands the quality of player that comes in, and obviously you need that money.

“Somebody like him, he’s come off, come over really well, club football, international football, speaks very well, and he’ll certainly have contacts out there.

“Shaun Maloney is there, you know, it seems a fit, whether he wants it or not, I don’t know.

“That’s my choice.”

One former Premier League star has suggested that the Bhoys should have consulted the 74-year-old manager before making any decision on the managerial role, following the ill-fated stint of Nancy, though it remains to be seen whether they will take that advice.

Celtic, reeling from a shock 2-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice over the weekend, will be eager to bounce back when they travel to Dens Park to face Dundee in league action on 5th April.