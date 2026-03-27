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Donyell Malen’s permanent move from Roma to Aston Villa ‘is considered a done deal’ by the Italian side, who will trigger the option to buy in his loan with ‘no need for presidential meetings’.

Unai Emery brought in the Dutch attacker from Borussia Dortmund in the winter of 2025, but Malen was unable to pin down a regular spot in the starting line-up.

The Villa boss also used Malen as a wide attacker in the majority of the games, but the 27-year-old was interested in playing as a number 9.

In the winter transfer window Roma came calling for Malen and the forward decided to make a move to the Giallorossi on loan.

Roma agreed a loan deal with Aston Villa, paying them €2m as a loan fee and with a conditional obligation to buy set at €25m and dependent upon qualifying for Europe.

Roma had initially wanted the conditional obligation to only apply in the event of Champions League qualification, but changed that stance due to Malen wanting more of a guarantee the move would be permanent.

Malen made a good start to his career at Roma as he netted seven goals in ten league games for them, with former defender Alessandro Costacurta hailing him as deadly.

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It was suggested that Roma, being impressed with the Aston Villa’s loanee’s performances, will work on a deal to make him permanent during the ongoing international break.

Now, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via La Roma 24), at Roma they consider the move to be ‘a done deal’ and one that has ‘no need for presidential meetings’ to get it approved.

Roma sporting director Frederic Massara brought Malen from Aston Villa and it is suggested that no more presidential or internal meetings will be needed to make the permanent deal happen.

What steps will now be taken and when the permanent move will be announced remains to be seen.

Former Dutch international Bolo Zenden believes that Malen has a key role to play in the upcoming World Cup for Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands side.

The 27-year-old is currently on international duty, where he will be facing Norway and Ecuador and will be hoping to put in a performance if given an opportunity by Koeman.

Malen has so far represented Netherlands at senior level 49 times and has managed scored 13 goals while laying on nine assists in the process.