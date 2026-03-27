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Alan Rough has urged Celtic to consider offering Martin O’Neill a role on the board, arguing he could act as a vital bridge between the hierarchy, the players and the supporters.

The Northern Irish manager boasts a long-standing association with the Bhoys, having taken charge between 2000 and 2005 and guiding the club to seven trophies, including three Scottish Premiership titles.

This season, O’Neill has restored stability on two separate occasions, first stepping in following Brendan Rodgers’ resignation in October and then again after Wilfried Nancy’s brief 33-day spell at the helm came to an end.

Across 26 matches this campaign, his side have suffered just four defeats, remaining unbeaten in 22 outings under the 74-year-old’s stewardship.

Rough reflected on O’Neill’s recent run with the Hoops, suggesting the results and sustained momentum will make his current spell a particularly memorable chapter for the Celtic figure.

He added that, once the season draws to a close, there could be a strong case for offering the former Northern Ireland international a position at board level, particularly amid ongoing discussions around supporter representation.

The 74-year-old also highlighted O’Neill’s background as both a supporter and a manager, noting he could act as a valuable bridge between the board, the players and the supporters.

Club managed Grantham Town Shepshed Charterhouse Wycome Wanderers Norwich City Leicester City Celtic Aston Villa Sunderland Nottingham Forest Clubs Martin O’Neill has managed

Rough said on PLZ Soccer (21:15): “Yes, I think it will be a thrill that the run that he’s been on, you know everything, the wins and everything, will be memorable.

“I personally think once he’s done it, depending what happens at the end of the season, I really do think he should be offered a place on the board.

“They keep talking about wanting supporters on the board.

“Knew Martin when he was a supporter, also a manager who’s done it, been it, he knows what it’s like to get budgets, he knows what it’s like to bring in players, he knows all that.

“He could be the link between the board and the players and the supporters.”

Despite suffering eight defeats this season, Celtic remain third and in the hunt to retain their crown as defending champions, though the task ahead is far from straightforward with a five-point gap to the summit.

With just two fixtures remaining before the split, the Bhoys will be keen to respond after their latest setback when they travel to Dens Park to face Dundee on 5th April.

The club’s hierarchy have recently come under scrutiny, with criticism over the failure to adequately replace departing players, but the presence of a familiar figurehead in O’Neill could yet help mend the divide between supporters and those in the boardroom.