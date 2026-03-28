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Journalist David Friel does not believe that Rangers will be able to bring in £35m from selling defender Emmanuel Fernandez, who is being linked with a move south of the border.

Currently fighting to win the Scottish Premiership for the first time since 2021, Rangers also have a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

It would be a double financial boost for the Glasgow club, which Friel believes will give them a fillip in the summer transfer market and also give them stability.

Rangers have also been clear about wanting run a player trading model and they will be alive to the chance to bring in cash in the summer transfer window.

Fernandez, who has been deemed key to Rangers’ chances of winning the league, has been linked with a £35m move down south.

Dubbing the fee ‘crazy’ Friel insisted that the Rangers board will definitely be open to listening to offers for most of their recent signings, because that is how they operate.

However, he rubbished any suggestion that Rangers could bring in £35m from selling the former Peterborough United player.

“I think Rangers clearly have a plan in place. History tells you that Scottish clubs can make money, obviously there are share issues and putting prices up”, Friel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (15.56).

League played in Championship League One National League Scottish Premiership Professional leagues Emmanuel Fernandez has played in

“But predominantly, you can make money from European income.

“Rangers obviously want to be in the Champions League and also player trading.

“I think they have also been pretty aggressive under the 49ers and Andrew Cavenagh.

“You will see crazy numbers doing the rounds for players like Emmanuel Fernandez.

“I don’t for a second think that they are going to get the £35m that has been quoted.

“But I do think that if they get decent offers for guys they have just brought in, I think they will move them on.

“I think that is what they have to do.”

How strong a position Rangers find themselves in his likely to be heavily dependent upon where they finish in the Scottish Premiership.

In a three-way title tussle, the Gers could even find themselves having not made the Champions League qualifiers, which would surely affect their budget.

There also continue to be question marks over whether Danny Rohl is the right manager, with one former top flight star recently claiming the German is too defensive in games.