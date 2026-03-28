Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk believes his passing ability is often overlooked and highlighted his preference for attempting riskier, more progressive passes over the conventional option.

Since his arrival at Elland Road in 2018 from Ajax, Struijk has made 188 appearances for Leeds United’s senior side and seven for the Under-21s, establishing himself as a mainstay in the squad over the past seven years.

This season, Struijk has featured in 29 matches under Daniel Farke and has also taken on the captain’s armband on three occasions across the campaign.

The Belgian-born, Dutch defender has created eleven chances for the Whites this term and has also registered an assist, which came in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United in January.

When asked to identify his most underrated quality, Struijk pointed to his passing and vision as key strengths, revealing that in training he actively seeks out more progressive passes rather than safer options to fellow defenders or the goalkeeper.

He added that while he is capable of opting for the simple, low-risk ball, he prefers to attempt more ambitious passes, stressing that the approach defines his style, even if it does not always show in games.

The 26-year-old, asked about his most underrated aspect, said on The Official Leeds United Podcast (12:45): “I feel like it’s my passing, although sometimes in games it doesn’t always come out.

Club Country ADO Den Haag Netherlands Ajax Netherlands Leeds United England Clubs Pascal Struijk has been at

“In training, I always try to look for the more difficult pass instead of always going to the full-back, ‘keeper, or other partner.

“I can always play to station A, but I’d rather play the more difficult pass.

“So I feel like it’s passing/vision.”

Struijk remained with Leeds after they were relegated to the Championship in 2023, despite Club Brugge feeling he could be tempted away.

He was backed for a long-term future at the club as early as 2022, by Leeds legend Tony Dorigo.

Leeds have opened up a three-point cushion above the relegation zone, sitting 15th and ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United with seven games remaining.

The Whites also remain in contention in the FA Cup, with a quarter-final clash against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side on 5th April, as an ex-Premier League figure has praised the German boss for guiding them to this stage.

Leeds will back themselves to progress, with just one match standing between them and a trip to Wembley, as they take on the Hammers, whose priorities remain fixed on their battle to avoid relegation.