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Former Fiorentina star Sauro Fattori has confessed that watching Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison operate on the left was a delight and thinks it suits him better than the right, where he ‘always goes backwards’.

The 29-year-old left Leeds United’s relegation battle behind in January to join Fiorentina on a season-long loan, tasked with helping the Serie A side avoid the drop, and has quickly adapted, embracing the beauty of his new surroundings.

At the Stadio Artemio Franchi, he has reunited with former Leeds team-mate Manor Solomon, with both players earning praise from a Fiorentina team-mate for adding real bite to I Gigliati’s attack.

Recently, Fiorentina overcame Rakow in the second leg of the Conference League round of 16, winning 2-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate to book a spot in the quarter-finals.

Harrison began on the right before switching to the left, with Fattori highlighting the stark difference in his influence on each flank.

On the left, the winger showcased a fresh burst of acceleration and forward drive, traits largely missing when he played on the right, according to the former La Viola star, who thinks on that side he goes backwards.

Praising Harrison’s attacking threat on the left, Fattori noted that the 29-year-old tended to drop deeper on the right and expressed satisfaction with how the Leeds loanee flourished on the left.

Loanee On loan from Daniele Rugani Juventus Marco Brescianini Atalanta Jack Harrison Leeds United Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Giovanni Fabbian Bologna Fiorentina’s loan stars

The 64-year-old told Radio Firenze Viola (via Tutto Mercato Web): “I really liked Harrison on the left, but on the other side he always goes backwards.

“I was impressed; [in the game] he was accelerating on the left, and until now he had never done that.

“I’m happy.”

At Leeds, the winger was offloaded to make way for Facundo Buonanotte, and under Paolo Vanoli, he has quickly found his rhythm, featuring in 13 games and registering an assist last month in the thrilling 2-2 draw with Torino at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Fiorentina sit 16th in the Serie A table with eight games left and with a key showdown against Hellas Verona set for 4th April, Harrison will be eager to make an impact as La Viola fight to preserve their top-flight status.