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Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has stressed the importance of repaying the fans’ support with strong performances as he aims to put smiles on faces.

The Cobham academy product joined Forest from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and has since become a regular starter for the side.

He was of interest to Turkish side Besiktas last summer, but stayed put.

Hudson-Odoi has nine goal involvements this season, the third-highest in the Nottingham Forest squad, underlining his importance to the team.

However, Nottingham Forest have endured a difficult Premier League campaign, with the side currently just three points clear of the relegation zone.

After qualifying for the Europa League last season, the City Ground has seen four different managers this term, and the club now sit 16th in the table on 32 points from 31 matches under Vitor Pereira.

There have been signs of improvement in recent weeks, with Forest reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League, beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the Premier League and also earning a point away at Manchester City.

Hudson-Odoi highlighted the importance of the support at the City Ground, insisting that the players are determined to give back to the fans and keep them happy with their performances.

Club Years Chelsea 2018-2023 Bayer Leverkusen (loan) 2022-2023 Nottingham Forest 2023- Nottingham Forest’s career history

He also pointed to the collective effort within the squad and staff, emphasising that a positive environment has helped improve performances and the importance of the fans’ energy.

Hudson-Odoi told Nottingham Forest’s official website: “It’s so important for us as players because we all want to do the best for the club and the fans.

“We want them to be loud and feel at ease with everything that’s going on and that’s a credit to the boys and all the staff members that have been here since I joined.

“Everyone has given that message to us to be at home and be happy and without the fans giving us that energy it wouldn’t be the same.

“So we have to reciprocate that energy as much as we can and I feel as though we’re doing our best to do that in every game.

“Hopefully we can keep putting more smiles on their faces as time goes on.”

Despite the support at the City Ground, Forest have won only three home games in the Premier League this season and have not won a match there since December; the situation will be one of concern for Pereira.

Their last home win came under Sean Dyche on 14th December, when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0.

With the season entering a crucial phase, keeping supporters satisfied will remain a key objective for Pereira’s side and only survival in the Premier League will do the job.

After the international break, Nottingham Forest will face FC Porto away from home on 9th April in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.