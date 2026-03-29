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Derby County talent Daniel Cox has been dubbed ‘an exciting prospect’ by Solihull Moors boss Chris Millington after he completed a loan move to the National League side.

Cox arrives at Solihull Moors on loan until the end of the season after making progress in the youth ranks at Pride Park.

The 19-year-old defender has featured for Derby’s Under-18s in the Under-18 Premier League and Under-21s in the Premier League 2, but this season, he made only one appearance before the switch.

Besides that, Cox also possesses valuable experience at international level, having played for Wales at Under-19 and Under-21 level.

Millington revealed that Solihull Moors have been monitoring Cox’s progress for a while before finalising a loan deal with Derby.

The Moors manager also believes that Cox is an exciting prospect who will add important defensive qualities to the team.

Millington said on Moor’s official website: “Dan is a player whose progress we’ve monitored for some time.

Club Years Halifax Town 2022-2025 Solihull Moors 2025- Chris Millington’s managerial career

“He is an exciting prospect and a player who will add important defensive qualities to the group for the run in.”

Cox clocked the full 90 minutes in the National League on Saturday as Solihull Moors edged out Altrincham 1-0 at home.

The win sees Solihull Moors sitting in 12th spot in the National League and looking set for a comfortable mid-table finish.

Solihull Moors next face a visit to take on Tamworth.

Cox will gain valuable experience at Moors and Derby will be keeping a close eye on how he handles the demands of senior football in the National League.

Derby sit in the eighth position in the Championship with 60 points in 39 matches and are just three points away from the playoff spots.

They have been backed as being firmly in the mix for a playoff spots by former striker Sam Parkin, who feels that is even without their attack fully firing.