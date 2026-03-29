Stu Forster/Getty Images

Shay Given feels Liverpool lack real urgency in their play and has admitted he does not know what the answer is to fix it.

The Merseyside club occupy fifth position in the Premier League table with 49 points after suffering a string of disappointing results that have seen the Reds fall 21 points adrift of league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool have managed to secure only two victories in their last five league matches, a run that includes recent 2-1 defeats at the hands of Wolves and Brighton.

Arne Slot’s men are facing intense scrutiny following their heavy spending in the summer and there is a real chance Liverpool could miss out on the Champions League.

Slot has been frantically trying to turn things around and in the Netherlands it has been suggested that his reactions on the touchline are something they have never seen before.

Given noted the decline in intensity and the apparent absence of leadership during critical phases of play within the defensive unit.

The former goalkeeper thinks in general Liverpool look lacklustre in their play, but admits he does not know how they go about fixing it.

Opponents Date Fulham 11/04 Crystal Palace 25/04 Chelsea 09/05 Brentford 24/05 Liverpool’s remaining home league games

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, the former top-flight star said: “Everything they do looks a bit lacklustre, from an attacking point of view to the defensive side.

“It is kind of ‘we will half-heartedly try to block this cross’ and ‘we will half-heartedly try to block the striker trying to get in front of us’ and ‘someone else will do my job’.

“There does not seem any urgency at all and I do not know what the answer is.”

Liverpool must now find a way to rediscover their competitive edge as the gap to fourth-placed Aston Villa stands at five points with only seven Premier League games left.

England though is likely to get a European Performance Spot, meaning fifth place would bring Champions League football.

The Reds now face a gruelling schedule across three competitions, beginning with an FA Cup quarter-final away to Manchester City on 4th April before navigating a two-legged Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain on 8th and 14th April, with a Premier League home fixture against Fulham scheduled for 11th April.

Liverpool then must prepare for their first ever trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Merseyside rivals Everton.