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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has indicated it may be a step too far for Norwich City and Birmingham City to break into the playoffs, while still highlighting the remarkable turnaround at Carrow Road.

With just seven games remaining in the Championship, Norwich City sit tenth on 54 points, with Birmingham City directly behind them in eleventh on 53.

Southampton, who currently occupy the final playoff spot, are on 63 points, leaving both sides with a sizeable gap to bridge in the closing weeks if they are to keep their promotion hopes alive.

After a difficult start to the campaign that saw Liam Manning dismissed, the Canaries have surged under Philippe Clement, losing only four league matches this calendar year and putting together an impressive unbeaten run that has put the Belgian in the conversation for Championship Manager of the Season.

Meanwhile, despite significant investment and a strong start, Birmingham’s form has slipped to two wins from their last eight games, with one commentator noting they did not spend heavily in the winter window only to fall short now.

Parkin indicated that tipping the Canaries and the Blues for a top-six finish at this stage may be a stretch given their points returns, while adding that many neutral Championship observers would still have Watford in the conversation.

He highlighted the Canaries’ impressive run under Clement but warned that their early-season setbacks could leave them with too much ground to make up.

Birmingham City Norwich City Preston North End (H) Derby County (H) Bristol City (H) Swansea City (H) Portsmouth (A) Hull City (A) Last three games

The 45-year-old added that he sees both sides falling short around eighth place, likely outside the playoff picture, and also cast doubt on Watford’s ability to stay in contention.

Parkin said on EFL All Access (36:00): “I think a lot of neutrals, casual observers of the Championship would probably still have Watford in there.

“Maybe it’s too much of a shout to have Norwich and Birmingham now, given their points returns and just the fact that Norwich have been motoring pretty much since December.

“It would be incredible if they could accumulate the points to get anywhere near it, really, given their problems in the early season.

“I’m kind of stopping at eight [who can realistically finish in the playoff spots].

“That’s been my feeling for about a week now.

“I wouldn’t have Watford having enough to get in the mix.”

Wrexham, promoted from League One alongside Birmingham City, currently sit seventh on the cusp of the playoff places, with a former Championship player suggesting that missing out on the top six would be viewed as a major missed opportunity for the Blues, particularly given the Red Dragons’ strong campaign.

Chris Davies’ position could also come under scrutiny if promotion is not secured, as noted by a former EFL star, with pressure likely to mount should their push fall short.

After the international break, attention turns to St Andrew’s, where Birmingham will host relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers on 3rd April, knowing a positive result is essential to keep their fading promotion hopes alive.