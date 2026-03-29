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Tottenham Hotspur face needing to pay €40m if they are to be able to convince Galatasaray to part with midfielder Gabriel Sara this summer, amid competition from Brighton.

Spurs are going through a terrible season and they are fighting hard to keep their Premier League status intact as they sit 17th in the league table with only one point clear of West Ham United.

They have just parted ways with Igor Tudor and are on the hunt for a new manager to try to keep them afloat.

Former Tottenham star Gus Poyet recently put a 50 per cent chance on Spurs surviving in the Premier League.

However, their uncertainty regarding their future is not stopping Tottenham from planning for next season, as they have three Galatasaray players on their wish list in the form of goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, midfielder Gabriel Sara and winger Baris Alper Yilmaz.

Sara joined Galatasaray from Norwich City in the summer of 2024 and the Turkish giants paid a hefty fee in the region of €23m for the player.

It was suggested that the north London outfit scouted Sara during Galatasaray’s Champions League encounter against Liverpool at Anfield early this month.

Tottenham Hotspur will need to fork out €40m to sign Gabriel Sara, also wanted by Brighton, from Galatasaray.

Scored against Goztepe (H) Kasimpasa (H) Karagumruk (A) – two Kayserispor (H) Gabriel Sara’s Turkish Super Lig goals this season

Spurs have started working on a deal to bring the Brazilian back to English soil next summer, but they might have to dig deep into their pocket to do that.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Galatasaray will not entertain offers less than €40m for the midfielder.

Tottenham will face competition from the Premier League in the form of Brighton and the Seagulls are planning to submit an official offer at the end of the season.

Sara has been a regular for Galatasaray in the ongoing season and has managed to find the back of the net on five occasions while delivering two assists in 24 outings.

He has kicked on since his switch from Norwich City and a move to the Premier League is likely to be an appealing one for the midfielder.

West Ham showed interest in Sara in last summer’s transfer window, but he stayed put in Turkey.