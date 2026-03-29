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Rangers and Wolves face competition from Trabzonspor for BK Hacken star Silas Andersen, though the Turkish side are currently looking to only pay half of his asking price.

Andersen was in demand in the winter transfer window, with Rangers especially showing strong interest in taking him to Ibrox.

They failed to reach an agreement with Hacken for Andersen and German outfit 1.FC Koln also saw an offer for the midfielder knocked back.

Rangers remain keen on Andersen and they have been joined in the race by Wolves, who are expected to undergo substantial player turnover in the summer.

Some of their star players left the sinking ship at Molineux in the winter transfer window and the club hierarchy are looking for new players for the upcoming summer.

Angel Gomes, who joined Wolves early last month, could be on his way out of the club when the season ends, and they are keen on Andersen.

However, Rangers and Wolves are far from alone in their admiration of Andersen as he has admirers in Turkey in the shape of Trabzonspor, who have been tracking the midfielder for some time.

Trabzonspor star English club Okay Yokuslu West Brom Andre Onana Manchester United Ozan Tufan Hull City Stefan Savic Manchester City Paul Onuachu Southampton Trabzonspor players who have played in England

Andersen has a Turkish father and a Danish mother and, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Trabzonspor want to bring him to the homeland of his father.

The Swedish club have extended the Dane’s contract until 2029 only this month, and set themselves for a good payday for the midfielder.

Hacken are suggested to be looking for €6m in order to let Andersen move on, but Trabzonspor ‘plan to pay’ just half of that, at €3m.

Trabzonspor believe his physique, vision and ability on the ball make him the perfect fit for their midfield unit.

The Black Sea Storm, in part powered by the goals of Paul Onuachu, sit third in the Turkish Super Lig and level on points with second placed Fenerbahce.

If their good form continues then they could be in a position to offer Andersen Champions League football, which Wolves and potentially Rangers could be unable to do.