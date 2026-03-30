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Besiktas are ‘hoping for relegation’ when it comes to Nottingham Forest as they want to sign Tricky Trees midfielder Ibrahim Sangare in the summer.

Nottingham Forest are currently wedged in a relegation battle, but are in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they will face FC Porto.

However, their recent 3-0 league win against fellow relegation battlers Tottenham Hotspur on 22nd March has put them 16th in the table.

Vitor Pereira is trying to keep Forest safe in the Premier League and some of his star players are attracting transfer interest.

Swiss winger Dan Ndoye is being targeted for his dribbling ability by Inter Milan, but he is not the only Nottingham Forest star to attract the attention of clubs abroad for signature.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, midfielder Sangare is on Super Lig giants Besiktas’ wish list for the summer transfer window and they are ‘hoping for relegation’ at the City Ground.

The Black Eagles want to add quality to their engine room next season and the Ivorian is a top target, something which would be made easier if Forest go down.

Club Years Toulouse 2016-2020 PSV Eindhoven 2020-2023 Nottingham Forest 2023- Ibrahim Sangare’s career history

Sangare’s strength and experience fit Besiktas’ requirements for their midfield role, and his performances have made him a desirable target for the Super Lig outfit.

It is suggested that if Nottingham Forest are relegated then he is certain to leave, but if they survive then the club will have the final say over whether he stays or goes.

Sangare has become a key player at the Tricky Trees this season, as he has created an impressive double pivot alongside Elliot Anderson in the Nottingham Forest engine room.

The physically strong defensive midfielder had a brilliant three-year spell at PSV Eindhoven, where he played close to 150 games for the Eredivisie giants.

After being linked with a possible Premier League move for several years, Nottingham Forest paid a hefty £30m for the Ivorian in the summer window of 2023.

The 28-year-old’s current deal runs until the summer of 2028 at the City Ground and losing him would be a blow for Nottingham Forest.