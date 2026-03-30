Michael Regan/Getty Images

West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo has admitted he has not had much time to follow the Portuguese league of late due to an ‘intense’ battle against relegation with the Hammers.

The Portuguese boss was Nottingham Forest manager at the start of the season, having guided them to Europa League qualification in the previous campaign.

However, Nuno was sacked in September following a 3-0 defeat against West Ham, as Nottingham Forest were lying 10th in the Premier League table.

Later that month, West Ham themselves appointed Nuno as their manager following the departure of Graham Potter, with the club sitting 19th in the Premier League at the time.

West Ham remain in a relegation battle after 31 rounds, currently sitting 18th with 29 points as they look to secure survival, and there have been positive signs, with former Hammers midfielder Don Hutchison expressing confidence over their prospects earlier this month.

Under Nuno, there is now just one point separating West Ham from Tottenham Hotspur in 17th place and Leeds United, who occupy 15th spot, are also only four points ahead, keeping the fight for survival tightly contested.

Nuno highlighted the intensity of the situation since his arrival, stressing that his side remain positive despite the challenges they are facing.

Position Points 1. FC Porto 72 (27 games) 2. Sporting Lisbon 65 (26 games) 3. Benfica 65 (27 games) Portuguese League top three

He also indicated that the demanding nature of the Premier League battle has left little room to closely follow developments in the Portuguese league.

Nuno was quoted as saying by Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol: “It’s been intense since we arrived. It’s a competitive struggle, but we’re positive.

“There hasn’t been much time left to look at the Portuguese league.”

FC Porto, Nuno’s former club as both a player and manager, are currently leading the Portuguese league standings with 72 points.

Sporting Lisbon and Benfica sit second and third respectively, both on 65 points, underlining the tight competition for a Champions League spot.

Nuno’s side will be aiming for greater consistency in the Premier League, having managed just one win in their last five matches.

Following the international break, West Ham are set to face Leeds United at home in the FA Cup quarter-final on 5th April.

West Ham’s next Premier League match is also at the London Stadium, against Wolves, who remain bottom of the table.