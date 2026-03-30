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Leeds United out-on-loan star Max Wober has withdrawn from the Austria national team squad due to ongoing muscle concerns, though he had not been expected to feature against South Korea.

Since arriving at Leeds in January 2023, Wober has made just 28 appearances for the club and is currently on his second loan spell away from the Whites.

Last season proved a difficult campaign for the 28-year-old at Elland Road, where he logged just under 400 minutes of football and missed a significant portion of the season through injury.

After a stint with Borussia Mönchengladbach during the 2023/24 season, he returned to the Bundesliga this summer to join Werder Bremen, with the club’s football chief pointing to his experience as a key addition to the squad.

However, ongoing muscle problems, along with a hamstring injury, have derailed his campaign, leaving his time with Die Werderaner largely confined to the sidelines, with the Austrian defender featuring just once all season, as he stated he is fighting to regain full fitness.

Earlier this month, the left-footed defender admitted he had been playing through pain but remained eager to return to action after the international break, with the 31-cap international subsequently linking up with the Austria national team in Vienna for training.

According to Austrian daily the Salzburger Nachrichten, the Leeds United loanee withdrew from the Austria squad on Saturday due to persistent muscle issues.

League played in Austrian Regionalliga Austrian Bundesliga Dutch Eredivisie Dutch Eerste Divisie La Liga Premier League Championship Bundesliga Leagues Max Wober has played in

The 28-year-old had reported to camp and was not expected to feature in Tuesday’s clash against South Korea under Ralf Rangnick, and was ultimately forced to withdraw as his muscle issues persisted.

Werder Bremen have been locked in a relegation battle in the Bundesliga, but have recently steadied the ship, opening a gap to the drop zone after winning three of their last four matches.

Wober, yet to make a single Bundesliga appearance this season, will be keen to return and play his part in preserving the German side’s top-flight status.

How much his withdrawal from the Austria squad was unplanned remains to be seen, with all eyes on whether he has suffered any kind of setback.

Werder Bremen hold an option to sign the defender permanently for €4m, but given his limited involvement in Germany, a return to England appears the more likely outcome, particularly with his contract at Elland Road running until 2027.

If a return is on the horizon, Daniel Farke will have a decision to make, with doubts remaining over whether the Austrian centre-back will be fit enough to feature in the club’s pre-season plans, including their tour of the United States.