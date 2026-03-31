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Galatasaray are keen on Birmingham City star Bright Osayi-Samuel, who has ‘decided to leave’ Blues due to a lack of game time.

The Okija-born attacking full-back started his footballing career with Blackpool, where he featured in 79 senior games.

Osayi-Samuel spent four years with QPR in the Championship and left England for Turkey with Fenerbahce in the summer of 2021.

Scottish giants Rangers wanted to bring him to Glasgow before his move to the Yellow Canaries, who were able to see off the competition for the attacking full-back.

Southampton sent in a bid for the Nigeria international two years ago, but the 28-year-old instead ended up seeing out his deal at Fenerbahce before heading to Birmingham.

Blues were able to tempt him to come back to England following his four-year spell at the Yellow Canaries, signing him on a three-year deal.

Even though Chris Davies made Osayi-Samuel a starter initially, he fell down the pecking order and he has been left on the bench in the last four league games.

Club Years Blackpool 2015-2017 QPR 2017-2021 Fenerbahce 2021-2025 Birmingham City 2025- Bright Osayi-Samuel’s career history

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Super Lig giants Galatasaray are keeping an eye on the ex-Fenerbahce star.

It has been suggested that the Cimbom are considering him for his ‘cost-performance ratio’, with his current deal set to run for two more years.

Osayi-Samuel is believed to be unhappy with his game time at Birmingham and it is claimed that he has ‘decided to leave’ as a result.

Birmingham look unlikely to be able to secure promotion to the Premier League this season and that could see big changes at St Andrew’s.

Osayi-Samuel played close to 200 games for Fenerbahce and a potential move to RAMS Park could be highly controversial given the bitter rivalry between the Super Lig giants.

Galatasaray’s Wilfried Singo and Roland Sallai are attracting transfer interest from European clubs, which has made the Cimbom look for replacements.

Whether Blues will be open to letting the Nigerian full-back leave next summer after just one season remains to be seen.