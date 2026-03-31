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Former Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup appears to have aimed a dig at the Canaries, whom he revealed did not communicate properly before sacking him last year.

Norwich have been looking to get back to the Premier League since their relegation at the end of the 2021/22 season.

After they parted ways with David Wagner in the summer of 2024, they appointed Hoff Throup, who was managing Danish side Nordsjaelland at that time.

They paid a sizeable compensation fee of £450,000 to the Danish club to get Dane out of the Wild Tigers.

One Canaries legend backed Hoff Throup’s appointment, lauding him for his past experience of developing young players.

However, the Dane’s time at Carrow Road did not go as planned, as he won only 14 of his 47 games in charge, while losing 19 matches.

Ex-Canary Darren Huckerby criticised Hoff Thorup’s impact, stating the team were going backwards under him last year he was sacked.

Club Years FC Nordsjaelland 2023-2024 Norwich City 2024-2025 Rapid Vienna 2025- Johannes Hoff Thorup’s managerial history

Recently, FC Copenhagen parted ways with Jacob Neestrup after his four-year spell, but he was allowed to talk about his time before he had to leave the club, and Hoff Throup has lauded the Danish Superliga club’s approach to the decision to part ways with the Dane.

“It’s really nice that he was allowed to put it into words and explain the situation”, the 37-year-old was quoted as saying by Bold.dk about Neestrup’s sacking.

“After all, he has been there for so many years and has done a great job in many areas.

“It’s a nice way to say thank you for the collaboration, and then you wish each other the best.”

Hoff Throup is managing Rapid Vienna and he appeared to aim a dig at Norwich, stressing that he was not treated with respect when he was sacked by the Championship side.

“It wasn’t that kind of conversation we had when I was fired in Norwich.

“We weren’t close to praising each other or patting each other on the back.

“So it probably has something to do with how you get out the door”, the 37-year-old added.

The Carrow Road outfit were in grave trouble under Liam Manning, but are absolutely cruising under Philippe Clement, who has been lauded by ex-Championship hitman Sam Parkin.

At present, Hoff Thorup has Rapid Vienna sitting second in the Championship Group in the Austrian Bundesliga.