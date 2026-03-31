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Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe would be prepared to walk out of St. James’ Park if the Magpies fans make it clear that they do not want him anymore, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

The Amersham-born manager started his journey as manager with Bournemouth, where he spent the majority of his managerial career.

He managed more than 450 games for the Cherries over two separate spells, and had a 20-month spell at Burnley as well.

And after the Saudi-backed takeover back in late 2021, the Newcastle hierarchy appointed Howe to take the club forward.

The 48-year-old has been backed with some quality signings over the years and Newcastle have improved significantly, becoming a competitive Premier League side towards the top end of the table.

He also ended Newcastle’s 56-year wait for a major trophy by winning the EFL Cup in an impressive run in the competition.

Newcastle have though gone backwards over the last 12 months and were recently thrashed in the Champions League by Barcelona, leaving one former top flight star insisting there are questions to answer.

Club managed Bournemouth Burnley Newcastle United Clubs Eddie Howe has managed

Even though they did beat Chelsea before the Barcelona second leg, Newcastle’s 2-1 loss against bitter rivals Sunderland on Tyneside only worsened the situation.

However, quickly after the Tyne-Wear derby loss, it was suggested that Howe retained the backing of the club hierarchy.

Howe, though, does not intend to stay on Tyneside if the Newcastle fans do not want him to stay at the club.

It has been suggested that the 48-year-old would be ready to resign, as he does not want to remain in charge of Newcastle if the fans turn against him.

The Magpies currently sit 12th in the Premier League table and have been knocked out of all cup competitions, closing the door on another season of silverware.

And barring an exceptional end-of-season run by Newcastle, there will be no Champions League football at St. James’ Park next term.

If Newcastle can claim a Conference League or Europa League spot, that could boost Howe further as he heads towards a summer which could well be pivotal to his time at the club.

One former Magpies star recently suggested that the only way to keep hold of Sandro Tonali is to qualify for European competition.