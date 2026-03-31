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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes Norwich City are being powered by a feel-good factor and real momentum even if the playoffs are a stretch.

As low as the bottom two at the end of December, the Carrow Road side have staged an impressive turnaround under Philippe Clement and now sit tenth in the table with 54 points.

The coveted top-six spots remain nine points out of reach, but the Canaries have been flying across 15 games in 2026, losing just four, keeping their playoff hopes alive and thrusting the Belgian manager into the running for Championship Manager of the Season.

Following the rocky start under Liam Manning, ex-EFL striker Parkin had admitted that the playoffs might be out of reach for the Norfolk outfit.

The playoffs are not yet gone for Norwich though and Parkin thinks that although the squad may not believe it, there is genuine momentum and a feel-good factor at Carrow Road.

Portsmouth are their next opponents and Parkin sounded an ominous warning for John Mousinho’s side.

Even with a few players away on international duty, he believes the collective spirit under Clement could prove decisive and has backed the team to secure the points on Good Friday when they host Portsmouth.

Result Competition Portsmouth 1-2 Norwich Championship Norwich 3-5 Portsmouth Championship Portsmouth 0-0 Norwich Championship Last three Norwich City-Portsmouth meetings

The 45-year-old said on the Championship Score Predictions Show (9:45): “Norwich, nine points away [from the playoffs].

“Yes, I don’t think there’s going to be belief within that dressing room that they can make the playoffs, but there is such a feel-good factor and so much momentum…

“Yes, there’s just so much confidence within that group of players.

“I’m sure a few of them will be away still, but I’ll have to go for them here [against Portsmouth]. “

Norwich struggled at home initially this season, but under Clement they are a different animal at Carrow Road and have won five of their last six league games at the ground.

A former Belgian international hinted that the 51-year-old manager harbours ambitions of coaching in the Premier League, and it remains to be seen whether the Canaries can maintain their blistering run for him to have the chance to make it a reality next season.