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Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has insisted in his eyes there is no difference in pressure between a Premier League relegation battle and representing England at international level.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a regular starter since his move from Newcastle United, providing two goals and two assists across 31 appearances this season as the club fight to maintain their status at the highest level with just seven matches remaining.

After 31 matches, Forest currently occupy 16th position in the Premier League table with 32 points, only three points above the relegation zone.

Vitor Pereira’s side have shown improved resilience recently, securing a credible 2-2 draw at Manchester City before a stunning 3-0 victory away at Tottenham Hotspur on 22nd March, a result that left one Premier League legend shocked and allowed Nottingham Forest to jump above their rivals in the table.

Having already been backed to start for England at the World Cup in November, the midfielder addressed the contrast between the intensity of a domestic survival scrap and the prestige of the international stage.

Anderson acknowledged that his inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s starting lineup is not guaranteed and believes that his performances for the Garibaldis over the remaining weeks will be the deciding factor.

Speaking at a press conference (22:05), Anderson, asked if he felt confident about being in the team at the start of the World Cup, said: “I want it that way, but I have got a full season left with Forest and I’ve got plenty of games and plenty of time until then.

Club Years Newcastle United 2021-2024 Bristol Rovers (loan) 2022 Nottingham Forest 2024- Elliot Anderson’s career history

“I have got to keep my standards high and make sure it happens.”

When he was questioned further about the contrast between being involved in the battle for survival and representing England, he insisted that his approach remains unchanged.

“Ultimately, all of the games are the same.

“I am just going on the pitch, trying to give my best and fighting for whatever strip I have got on, that is all I am doing.”

The Tricky Trees will hope to rely heavily on the former Magpies man as they prepare for a sequence of seven crucial matches to determine their top-flight future, with the club plotting a key striker’s return ahead of their Europa League quarter-final against FC Porto on 9th April.

Pereira’s men will then return to the City Ground to host Aston Villa on 12th April, aiming to improve on their record of eight league wins to stay ahead of 17th-placed Spurs and avoid relegation to the Championship.