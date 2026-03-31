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Aston Villa defender Pau Torres has acknowledged that the Villans remain wary of Liverpool, indicating it is possible for the Reds to win all their remaining games and threaten their top-four Champions League spot.

Seven matches remain before the Premier League season wraps up and Unai Emery’s side currently occupy fourth place, five points clear of Liverpool in fifth and a single point behind third-placed Manchester United.

The Birmingham outfit have dazzled this campaign, remaining unbeaten in 22 of their 31 fixtures and edging closer to securing a return to Europe’s top competition if they can maintain their cushion.

Beyond the conventional top-four route, the Villans have another highway to the Champions League if they win the Europa League at the end of the season.

The first leg of their quarter-final against Bologna looms on 9th April at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, with one former Italy international backing the English side to overcome I Rossoblu.

Since joining in 2023, Torres has made 100 appearances in the claret and blue shirt and believes Aston Villa have a genuine shot at a top-four finish this season, particularly as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have fallen out of contention for the top spots.

He conceded it is still too early to discount Arne Slot’s Liverpool, who remain capable of winning all their remaining fixtures and posing a formidable threat.

Aston Villa Liverpool Burnley (A) Chelsea (H) Liverpool (H) Aston Villa (A) Manchester City (A) Brentford (H) Aston Villa and Liverpool’s final three PL games

The 29-year-old underlined that securing Champions League qualification would represent a perfect season for Aston Villa, stressing that the squad are fully committed to achieving that goal.

Torres told Spanish daily Marca: “Ultimately, we know that when we’re at our best, we can always take advantage of teams that aren’t at their best, as has happened this year with Tottenham and Newcastle.

“It’s still too early to talk about Liverpool, because we know their team are capable of winning all their remaining matches.

“We know that’s our role: to get involved with them, and it’s very difficult for everyone to slip up so that we can gain an advantage.

“But as I said, I think that qualifying for the Champions League makes for a perfect season for us, and that’s why we’re going to fight for it until the very end.”

Emery’s side are stumbling through a rocky patch, managing just one win in their last five league outings, which has narrowed the gap to Liverpool and prompted a former Aston Villa star to warn that missed chances could see the club fade into mid-table obscurity.

The slump has also put the Spanish boss under the microscope, drawing criticism from a former Premier League star.

The Villans will be desperate to halt the slide when they welcome relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest on 12th April, with Villa determined to reclaim their spot in the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.