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RB Leipzig centre-back Castello Lukeba, who ‘charmed’ Premier League pair Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur last summer, ‘is on the market’ for a move this summer.

The 23-year-old defender came up through the ranks of Lyon’s academy and joined Leipzig in the 2023 summer transfer window, with the Bundesliga side having spotted his potential.

In three seasons with the German club, Lukeba has made 97 appearances in total and also helped them win the German Super Cup in 2023.

Lukeba was part of the France team which won the silver medal at the Summer Olympics in 2024 and was also in the France Under-21 squad at the European Under-21 Championship in 2025.

The defender was on the radar of both Chelsea and Manchester United in 2024 and Premier League interest in him has not gone away.

Last summer both Liverpool and Tottenham were said to be ‘charmed’ by Lukeba as they thought about bringing him to England.

Leipzig made sure to keep hold of the centre-back, however the situation may be different this summer.

According to German journalist Philipp Hinze, Die Roten Bullen are open to letting the defender go and he ‘is on the market’.

Competition Appearances Bundesliga 78 Ligue 1 58 Champions League 12 Castello Lukeba’s top competitions by appearances

He has a release clause set at €80m, but Leipzig will play ball for below that figure.

The Bundesliga club value Lukeba in the region of €65m to €70m and it is suggested that the Frenchman is ready for a new challenge in his career.

Liverpool missed out on Marc Guehi last summer and saw Giovanni Leoni suffer a serious injury, and although the Reds are signing Jeremy Jacquet, they could well want another centre-back.

The Anfield side will also be aware that Virgil van Dijk is due to turn 35 in the summer and will have just 12 months left on his deal.

Spurs are currently in a relegation battle and could be relegated to the Championship, and without Premier League football, it would be a huge challenge to bring in a player like Lukeba.

If they survive though there are sure to be big changes, with questions over the futures of Radu Dragusin and Cristian Romero, while Micky van de Ven has been linked with a move away.

At just 23 years old, Lukeba is sure to have scope to further improve and the idea of landing him is sure to be attractive for several Premier League sides.

He has also shown he is able to avoid going in the referee’s notebook consistently, having been booked just twice in the Bundesliga this season.