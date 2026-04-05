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Fixture: Dundee vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Martin O’Neill has picked his Celtic lineup vs Dundee for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership clash at Dens Park – match preview here.

Having seen Rangers win on Saturday against Dundee United, O’Neill knows there is no room for his side to drop points in the City of Discovery today.

Dundee though are opponents O’Neill expects to have a strong test from, and their recent form does back up the Northern Irishman’s view.

The Dens Park outfit had gone unbeaten for five Scottish Premiership games before being edged out 1-0 at Hearts.

The run included a 2-1 downing of an impressive Motherwell side, along with visiting Aberdeen and winning 3-2.

Dundee also beat Celtic 2-0 the last time the two sides met at Dens Park and O’Neill’s men have not been convincing enough in their performances to make this afternoon’s game a foregone conclusion.

Celtic star Benjamin Nygren believes though that tough moments give the Bhoys stars the chance to show who they really are and backed the atmosphere within the squad.

An impressive performance and win at Dundee could go along way towards injecting renewed belief in Celtic’s ability to hold on to the league title.

O’Neill goes with Viljami Sinisalo in goal in the Celtic lineup vs Dundee this afternoon, while in defence he picks Colby Donovan, Auston Trusty, Liam Scales and Kieran Tierney.

In midfield, the Celtic boss looks towards the experienced Callum McGregor and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Benjamin Nygren, Yang and Daizen Maeda support Tomas Cvancara.

If O’Neill needs to make changes to his Celtic lineup vs Dundee at any point then he has options to call for off the bench within the 90 minutes and they include Luke McCowan and Reo Hatate.

Celtic Lineup vs Dundee

Sinisalo, Donovan, Trusty, Scales, Tierney, McGregor, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Nygren, Yang, Maeda, Cvancara

Substitutes: Doohan, McCowan, Iheanacho, Tounetki, Saracchi, Hatate, Arthur, Forrest, Ralston