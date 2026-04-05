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Celtic boss Martin O’Neill has admitted he is expecting a tough game against Dundee – match preview here– having noted their fighting spirit in recent matches.

The Hoops are entering a pivotal stage of the campaign as they aim to maintain their pursuit of silverware following a run of three wins from their last five fixtures.

Celtic currently occupy third place in the Scottish Premiership standings on 61 points, but the manager is aware that the team are facing a crucial period after a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The clash at Dens Park could well prove crucial to whether Celtic are to have any hope of retaining the title.

Despite former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough suggesting that the club are now relying on slip-ups from their rivals to clinch the title, O’Neill remains focused on the performance of his own team.

He is though wary of Dundee and believes given what he has seen of them in their recent games they will be competitive and tough to take on.

The Northern Irishman feels that Steven Pressley’s side have demonstrated their resilience through consistent performances and a strong showing in the recent Dundee derby, where they fought back to secure a 2-2 draw.

Result Competition Dundee 2-2 Dundee United Scottish Premiership Dundee 2-1 Motherwell Scottish Premiership Dundee 3-3 Hibernian Scottish Premiership Dundee’s last three home results

The Celtic boss warned that the Bhoys must match the physical and mental intensity of their opponents regardless of the tactical approach adopted by the hosts.

Speaking to Celtic TV he said: “I thought Dundee played exceptionally well against us in the cup game.

“We got the late equaliser and then went on to win the game in extra-time.

“So they played very well and in a lot of subsequent games they have been well and truly in the picture.

“They fought back against Dundee United in the big derby game.

“They are a strong outfit and whatever way they approach the game, it is about how we approach it as much as anything else, and we just have to be as strong as them.”

Dundee have been beaten five times at Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership this season and Celtic will start as favourites this afternoon.

They have avoided defeat against Celtic in the last two meetings at Dens Park, drawing 3-3 and winning 2-0 earlier this season.

Celtic’s 2-0 loss at Dundee United last month was their first defeat on the road in the previous eight games and O’Neill will hope it was a flash in the pan.