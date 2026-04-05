Michael Steele/Getty Images

Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici has started his work on strengthening the Viola squad for next season and has turned his attention towards Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin.

Dragusin knows Serie A well, having spent his senior entire career in Italy before leaving in 2024 for Tottenham.

The defender was hoping to establish himself in north London, but found others ahead of him in the pecking order, while he also suffered a cruciate ligament injury which meant a lengthy absence.

His agent was quick to insist on his return that Dragusin is stronger and faster than before, but getting regular game time at Tottenham when other centre-backs are fit has continued to be a challenge for the Romanian.

Dragusin had an admirer in Igor Tudor, but the Croatian is no longer Spurs boss.

Roma sporting director Frederic Massara pushed to sign Dragusin in January but nothing eventually materialised.

Interest from Italy remains strong, with Fiorentina also linked in January and continuing to track Dragusin closely.

Paratici knows Dragusin well and the Fiorentina sporting director ‘has begun his work’ ahead of a summer transfer window swoop, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, with the Romania centre-back a target.

Premier League star On loan from Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Jack Harrison Leeds United Fiorentina’s Premier League loan stars

The former Spurs sporting director has used his experience of English football already at Fiorentina to boost the Viola squad.

He spoke to Spurs to arrange a loan deal for winger Manor Solomon in the January transfer window.

He then did a deal with Leeds United to snap up another winger in the shape of Jack Harrison.

Fiorentina were at real risk of being relegated from Serie A once Paratici slotted in as sporting director.

They have though since risen out of the drop zone to sit 15th, with a five-point cushion over the bottom three.

Returning to Italian football could well be hugely tempting for Dragusin if he cannot secure regular game time at Tottenham.

The Romanian will now be focused on trying to impress new Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi and earn his trust.