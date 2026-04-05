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Real Betis are in no hurry to agree a deal to sell Crystal Palace and West Ham transfer target Natan and they believe that the defender’s price will increase in the final stretch of the season.

With La Liga reaching its final stretch, Betis are well-placed to qualify for Europe next season and one of the reasons behind their success is Brazilian defender Natan.

He has missed just four league games so far and has also been pivotal to their Europa League campaign, guiding Betis to the quarter-finals.

Premier League sides have note Natan’s displays and he is expected to be in demand when the summer transfer window opens for business.

No fewer than ‘four Premier League clubs are vying for the centre-back’, according to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo.

West Ham and Crystal Palace are joined by Bournemouth and Brentford in being keen to take Natan away from Betis.

Informal offers have proposed sending €30m to Betis in exchange for Natan’s signature in the summer.

Club Years Flamengo 2020-2021 Red Bull Bragantino (loan) 2021 Red Bull Bragantino 2022-2023 Napoli 2023-2025 Real Betis (loan) 2024-2025 Real Betis 2025- Natan’s career history

Betis though have told clubs keen on Natan that they will have to fork out €40m and the Spanish side are ‘in no hurry’ to agree a deal now.

They believe that the 25-year-old’ value ‘will continue to increase’ over the coming weeks as he keeps showing his quality in both La Liga and the Europa League.

Doing a deal now for Natan makes no sense for Betis, who believe they will be served better by waiting.

The Spanish side may also be hopeful that a bidding war could break out between the Premier League sides to push the price even higher.

West Ham are fighting to survive in the Premier League, but that has not stopped the club working in the market and another defender is wanted.

They are keen on Lecce’s Tiago Gabriel, but face competition from AC Milan for him.

Crystal Palace lost Marc Guehi in the January transfer window and are now seeing Jaydee Canvot attract interest, raising the prospect he could go in the summer.

Betis signed Natan on a permanent basis last summer following a successful loan spell.