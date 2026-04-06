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Former Celtic star Scott Allan believes striker Tomas Cvancara lacks the ruthless edge in front of goal that sets Kelechi Iheanacho apart, suggesting the Nigerian’s instinctive finishing makes him the more potent threat in the number nine role.

Iheanacho returned in style at the weekend, making just his seventh Scottish Premiership appearance for the Bhoys since arriving in the summer after missing the majority of the campaign with a hamstring problem.

Handed just over 30 minutes by Martin O’Neill after replacing Cvancara, the Nigerian made his mark with a late 82nd-minute winner to secure all three points against Dundee and keep Celtic firmly in the title race.

With two shots on target and another striking the woodwork at Dens Park, the Czech Republic international was unable to add to his tally of two goals from 12 appearances this season, a return that has drawn criticism from a former top-flight attacker.

The 29-year-old centre-forward converted his only chance of the game, securing the win for Celtic and helping them maintain third place, three points behind leaders Hearts and two points behind second-placed Rangers.

Allan highlighted Iheanacho’s fitness as the key concern, emphasising that, when available, the 29-year-old striker is the most natural and instinctive finisher in the number nine role at Parkhead.

He contrasted this with loanee Cvancara, who he believes lacks conviction in front of goal, suggesting that the loan move reflects the limitations and endorsing the Nigerian international as his preferred choice to spearhead Celtic’s attack.

League played in Czech First League Czech National Football League Bundesliga Turkish Super Lig Scottish Premiership Leagues Tomas Cvancara has played in

Allan said on the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast: “I think if you can keep Iheanacho fit, that’s the million dollar question

“Sometimes you see him then you don’t see him for another three weeks.

“But if he is fit, he’s the most instinctive and best finisher they have in that number nine position.

“I think you see that at Dundee, the times that Cvancara does have real chances and has half chances, he’s not a killer.

“He doesn’t look like he’s got real conviction in his finishing, and that’s why he’s had a loan deal here.

“He comes to Celtic and it’s a stop gap and you’re hoping.

“But for me, Iheanacho, if they can keep him fit, has to lead the line.

“He links the game better for Celtic as well for me.”

Celtic turned to Cvancara, signing him on loan from Borussia Monchengladbach, to bolster their attacking options.

The Glasgow giants hold the option to make his move permanent in the summer if he impresses enough to justify the additional €8m outlay, though it remains uncertain if they will pull the trigger.

If Cvancara wants to convince Celtic to splash the cash on him then he is likely to need to step up and become a difference-maker in the title race.

With just one game remaining before the split, Celtic host St Mirren on Saturday, and O’Neill will be seeking a strong finish, fully aware that the Bhoys cannot afford to drop points if they are to retain the Scottish Premiership title.