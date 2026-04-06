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Galatasaray are considering offering Roland Sallai in a swap deal to Liverpool, as they are aiming to get a discount in their chase for legendary Reds duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The Anfield outfit are having a season to forget after under Arne Slot, who led them to the Premier League title last year.

Liverpool are currently fighting to secure Champions League football for the upcoming season and will face Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the competition this term.

Calls have been prompted for Slot’s sacking throughout the campaign and Salah will be leaving the Merseyside giants during the summer window.

A host of clubs alongside Galatasaray are keen on Salah and we picked eight potential surprise destinations for the attacker.

Van Dijk, 34, has also been linked with a possible departure from the club, and Galatasaray see the Dutchman as a ‘dream’ target.

However, it goes without saying that both of them will command significant pay packets wherever they go, and the Turkish giants want them both.

Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah 34 years old 33 years old 90 Netherlands caps 115 Egypt caps Premier League x2 Premier League x2 Players’ Player of the Year x1 Players’ Player of the Year x3 Virgil van Dijk-Mohamed Salah comparison

Salah will not cost any money, but Galatasaray will need to have an agreement with Liverpool for Van Dijk, and they have a plan to reduce the financial burden.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, the Cimbom want to do a swap deal with the Reds as they aim to offer Sallai to bring in Van Dijk and Salah through the door next summer.

Galatasaray are preparing to make moves for the Reds duo, and they feel that they can tempt the Premier League giants to do business on Van Dijk with a swap deal involving Sallai.

The Hungarian was linked with the Reds in the winter transfer window, as they were keen on adding a full-back.

The 28-year-old can play almost anywhere on a football pitch and played as a striker against Greece in the recently concluded international break.

With Jeremie Frimpong having suffered with injuries and having had limited impact at Anfield, Liverpool could be tempted to bring in Sallai.