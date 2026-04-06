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Former Derby County star Shaun Barker has lauded the patience shown by manager John Eustace in Southampton loanee Ben Brereton Diaz, which he believes has started to pay off as the player has improved with time and made more of an impact.

In an attempt to strengthen Derby’s forward line, Eustace roped in Brereton Diaz on loan from fellow Championship outfit Southampton.

Brereton Diaz’s first goal for the Rams came only in his third match, but since then, it has been a struggle.

It was not until January that the drought was broken and since then, it is free-flowing Brereton Diaz at the top end of the pitch that the Derby fans have seen.

He has added six league and one FA Cup goals to his name, developing a strong partnership with team-mate Rhian Brewster, who has highlighted the ‘telepathic understanding’ between themselves.

Barker also noted the gradual improvement from Diaz, pointing towards the patience manager Eustace has shown in the 26-year-old.

Giving his opinion on Brereton Diaz, Barker said on the Derby Debrief show (9.15): “His form wasn’t great at the start for the first few months.

Competition Appearances Championship 265 Premier League 24 EFL Cup 15 La Liga 14 FA Cup 14 Ben Brereton Diaz’s top competitions by appearances

“It wasn’t where I would have expected and I don’t think it was where John would have expected.

“The fans certainly expected a little bit more from Ben Brereton Diaz.

“What we saw is a trust from the manager and we saw patience with the manager to know that this player offered enough in and out of possession.

“You can never fault Brereton Diaz for his work rate, for his desire to compete for his position with and without the ball, with his desire to help his full-backs out.

“He didn’t have that little bit of spark in possession, didn’t have the moments that we were expecting to have.

“And the longer the season has gone on, the better he has got and the more impact he has made.”

Eustace will be keen for Brereton Diaz to continue to be a difference-maker over the coming weeks as Derby play a series of crucial games which will determine the outcome of their season.

The attacker’s contract at Southampton still has another two years left to run and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football next term.