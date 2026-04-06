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Leeds United great Dominic Matteo believes that confidence is flowing through striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is going to be integral to what the Whites accomplish over the next few weeks.

The former Everton man scored twice from the spot, once during normal time and once during penalties, to guide his team to the semi-finals of the FA Cup at the expense of West Ham United on Sunday.

The occasion was especially significant as it gave Calvert-Lewin his first goal since the start of February, ending a worrying goal drought.

Now with a semi-final tie set for 25th April against Chelsea and seven more crucial Premier League games to save the season, Matteo believes that the 29-year-old is going to be extremely influential for Daniel Farke’s team.

Reflecting on the England international’s performance off the bench against West Ham on Sunday, Matteo said on LUTV (11.24): “With Dominic, I think he is now so integral for us now for these next few weeks, you know what I mean?

“Because obviously he hadn’t been scoring a goal. Getting these two goals today, you know, both penalties, doesn’t matter for me.”

Matteo saw in Calvert-Lewin the energy that made him feel that the six-feet-two-inch striker was up for it against the Hammers and feels confidence is flowing through him.

Striker PL Goals Dominic Calvert-Lewin 10 Lukas Nmecha 6 Joel Piroe 0 Leeds United’s striker options

“The confidence will be flowing. I have seen it in his energy when he came on. He looked like he was really up for it.

“He will be key for us now.”

It has been a positive few weeks for the Leeds United striker as he also received a call-up from the England national team.

Following the announcement, the striker insisted that he never felt love like that from the fans and appreciated everyone for their show of support.

Daniel Farke was leading the charge for Calvert-Lewin to get into the England squad even towards the end of last year.

Former Premier League star Darren Ambrose feels that Calvert-Lewin adds something different to England captain Harry Kane, but it is still unclear if he will get in the World Cup squad.

With eleven goals in 31 appearances, Calvert-Lewin is Leeds’ highest goalscorer this season and it remains to be seen how many he is able to add before the season ends in May.