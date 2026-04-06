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Alex Rae believes that Rangers boss Danny Rohl will slot Emmanuel Fernandez back into the team against Falkirk and feels international action led to him not being risked at the weekend.

After starting five successive league games, Fernandez missed Rangers’ 4-2 win against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

It was the Glasgow team’s first game since the international break, where Fernandez had gone away with the Nigeria national team, after pledging his allegiance to Eric Chelle’s side.

During that period, the 24-year-old took part in two friendlies for the Super Eagles, against Iran and Jordon.

Rae believes that Rohl’s decision to omit Fernandez from the starting line-up against Dundee United was based on workload management.

The 56-year-old remains positive about the manager’s reverting to his preferred line-up for the game against Falkirk next weekend, which means he can see Fernandez coming back in.

Asked whether Rohl will revert back to his back two against Falkirk, Rae told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (1.05.11): “Yes, I would suggest that it could be the case.

Club played for Gillingham Sheppey United Margate Ramsgate Peterborough United Spalding United Barnet Rangers Clubs Emmanuel Fernandez has played for

“These managers have all the information at hand.

“If you are playing two international games, you are travelling and weigh that up and they feel that they have got adequate replacement, they will quite happily change that.

“Obviously, that is what Danny Rohl has done.

“But if you look at Rangers currently, you would say that Fernandez is probably your number one centre-half in the grand scale of things.”

Rae remains confident that Fernandez will have an important role to play in the title run-in, as Rangers look to pick up their first league trophy since 2021.

“I think over the coming weeks, he will have an important part to play in this title run-in.”

Another former Rangers star recently claimed that for the Gers to have any chance of winning the league title, the duo of Fernandez and Nasser Djiga will have an important role to play.

The Falkirk game will be Rangers’ final game before the top-six split happens.

Rangers star Thelo Aasgaard has revealed the cup final mentality within the squad, as has been stressed by the manager.