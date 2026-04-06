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Thelo Aasgaard has revealed the ‘cup final’ mentality within the Rangers squad as their winning run in the Scottish Premiership continues under Danny Rohl.

The Gers won 4-2 against Dundee United at Ibrox on Saturday, with Aasgaard getting on the scoresheet.

It was Aasgaard’s first Scottish Premiership goal since January this year, when he scored against Aberdeen in a 2-0 home win for Rangers.

The Norwegian attacking midfielder joined the Glasgow side in the summer transfer window last year from Luton Town and has ten goal involvements across all competitions to his name.

Former Rangers star Andy Halliday criticised Aasgaard in October as he claimed that he had much more in his locker than he was serving up.

Aasgaard reflected on the team’s mindset, noting that despite scoring four goals, there is no complacency within the squad, with a clear focus on improving performances, dealing better with opposition threats and continuing to work hard in both training and matches.

He also highlighted the mentality instilled by Rohl, explaining that every game is treated like a cup final while maintaining a strong emphasis on moving on quickly and focusing on the next challenge.

Club Years Wigan Athletic 2020-2025 Luton Town 2025 Rangers 2025- Thelo Aasgaard’s career history

Aasgaard told Rangers TV: “It was good to score four goals but we know we can do better.

“They had some good attacking threats, but if we could have eliminated those threats then it would have been easier.

“In games and in training we have a good squad and we all look forward to the games.

“The manager talks about the games being cup finals, but he said to us after the match that it is all about the next game.

“We have to recover, train well and then we go again.”

Following the win, Rohl’s side maintained second place and closed the gap to table-toppers Hearts to one point after the Jambos drew 2-2 away to Livingston on Sunday.

After 32 rounds of the Scottish Premiership, Hearts remain top with 67 points, Rangers are on 66 points and Celtic sit third with 64 points.

Rohl’s side are on an impressive run, currently on a 15-match unbeaten run in the league and having not lost a league game this year.

Brian Graham has suggested that the club have not yet seen the best of Rohl, hinting at more to come next season when he can make further signings and reshape the squad more.

The Gers are set to face Falkirk away from home at Falkirk Stadium in their final match of phase one of the league on 12th April.