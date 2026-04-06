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Former Leeds United captain Dominic Matteo has heaped praise on West Ham United skipper Jarrod Bowen, highlighting his relentless energy on the pitch and unwavering loyalty, revealing he has always been impressed by the attacker.

The 29-year-old joined West Ham in January 2020 and has since made 273 appearances for the club, currently under a contract running until 2030.

This season, the Irons have struggled, collecting just 29 points from 31 games and winning only seven matches, leaving them 18th in the Premier League table, though a former West Ham player remains confident they will avoid relegation.

Bowen has played a key role this season, registering 17 goal involvements in 35 appearances across all competitions, despite West Ham’s struggles.

In the FA Cup, the Irons reached the quarter-finals but were knocked out by Leeds on Sunday after a 2-2 draw following extra time, with the Whites advancing on penalties.

Matteo reflected on the England international’s qualities, praising his on-field attitude, tireless work ethic, and boundless energy, traits that have been evident since his Hull City days, where he began his league career.

He praised Bowen’s relentless movement on the pitch and his evolution into a more attacking player, demonstrating clear progression from his early days.

Club Years Hereford United 2014 Hull City 2014-2020 West Ham United 2020- Jarrod Bowen’s career history

The 51-year-old also underlined the forward’s loyalty, noting that a player of his calibre would have surely had chances to move elsewhere, yet he stayed committed, earning the admiration of the fans.

Matteo said on LUTV (22:04): “Yes, I think with Jarrod Bowen as well, I’ve always been impressed with him.

“Even when he was at Hull, he’s just got a really good attitude with football.

“He just seems like he’s always busy, but obviously probably playing a little bit further forward when he did when he first started.

“I just think he’s got that energy.

“I think he’s loved by the fans.

“I mean, let’s be honest, I think he’d probably have had opportunities to move, being honest, but he’s so loyal, and it’s nice to see that.”

Bowen stressed that securing wins against Leeds and the upcoming clash with Wolves at the London Stadium will be crucial, with one key game already lost as focus shifts to the next challenge.

The test against Rob Edwards’ side on Friday will not be easy, particularly as the Old Gold have committed to giving their all, viewing the visit to the London Stadium as a vital fixture.

The last time the Irons dropped out of the Premier League was in the 2010/11 season, and Nuno Espirito Santo now faces a seven-game sprint to steer the side clear of a repeat and secure their top-flight status.

Matteo will hope Bowen is not in good form in the Premier League run-in as West Ham would love to drag Leeds into the bottom three.