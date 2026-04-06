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West Ham United centre-back Max Kilman has been dubbed one of the worst Hammers defenders of all time by journalist Justin Allen.

The Hammers currently occupy 18th position in the Premier League table and are firmly embroiled in a relegation battle after picking up only 29 points from 31 matches this season.

West Ham added Axel Disasi to their defensive options in the winter transfer window, with the centre-back arriving on loan from Chelsea.

With Konstantinos Mavropanos and Jean-Clair Todibo not fit enough for the Leeds United FA Cup clash on Sunday, Kilman started alongside Disasi in defence.

The defender was booked for a clumsy challenge in the penalty box, allowing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to make it 2-0 to Leeds from the spot with 75 minutes on the clock.

West Ham did manage a remarkable comeback to be drawing 2-2 at full-time and then the end of extra-time, but lost the penalty shootout 4-2.

Kilman was on the pitch throughout the entire tie as West Ham missed out on the chance to go to Wembley.

Club Appearances Wolves 151 West Ham 66 Maidenhead 34 Max Kilman’s appearances by club

Journalist Allen does not have a positive opinion of the defender, arguing he is one of the worst defenders of all time for West Ham, while noting just how much he cost to sign.

The journalist wrote on X: “Max Kilman is surely one of the worst West Ham defenders of all time, £40million-plus too.”

Kilman has lost his side in the side since the start of February, with the defender an unused substitute in West Ham’s last seven Premier League matches.

While individual performances are under the microscope, winger Adama Traore has insisted he believes in the plan set out by Nuno to guide the club away from danger.

Now following the FA Cup exit, West Ham can focus exclusively on the Premier League, where their next clash is against bottom of the table Wolves.

The Hammers were thrashed 3-0 by Nuno’s former club in the earlier meeting between the two sides, in January, but there will be an expectation that the hosts at the London Stadium need to take all three points as they battle to survive.

Former West Ham star Don Hutchison explained at the start of March he was confident West Ham would survive, but with just seven games left the Hammers find themselves still in the relegation zone.