Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt’s ‘fundamental intention to sign’ Arnaud Kalimuendo remains, but it is too early to predict if the German club will be able to afford the Nottingham Forest loanee or not.

The Suresnes-born attacking talent spent ten years with Paris Saint-Germain, the majority of them in the club’s youth system.

He impressed in two separate loan spells at Lens while at PSG, but left them for Rennes back in 2022, after making five senior appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

Kalimuendo directly contributed to 54 goals in 112 games for Rennes and his performances meant he was a hot topic for Premier League sides.

Newly promoted Leeds United wanted to bring him over to Elland Road following promotion, but he decided not to make a move to the Whites.

Nottingham Forest signed him last summer to beef up their frontline, but with multiple managerial changes and amid relegation scares, he clocked fewer than 88 minutes of league football in the first half of the term.

Kalimuendo was loaned out to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt in the winter window and they have a significant option to buy the French forward.

Former PL star Robin Koch Rasmus Kristensen Mahmoud Dahoud Arnaud Kalimuendo Michy Batshuayi Former PL players at Eintracht Frankfurt

He has impressed at Die Adler and it was claimed that they already have a contract ready for the on-loan Nottingham Forest striker.

However, it was suggested that his potential move to the German side is in big jeopardy, as Eintracht Frankfurt consider the option to buy to be possibly unaffordable.

According to German outlet Absolut Eintracht (via TZ), however, Eintracht Frankfurt’s ‘fundamental intention to sign’ Kaliumendo remains.

Eintracht Frankfurt still want to make sure he stays permanently and ‘it is too early’ to predict whether they will be able to afford him.

Qualifying for European competition could well be crucial for the German side.

Kalimuendo’s arrival at Die Adler pleased the club’s sporting director, who hailed him for his ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

He has scored twice in the last three league games for the German side and Albert Riera wants him on a permanent basis next year.

The Tricky Trees are currently wedged in a relegation battle in the Premier League and a potential drop could encourage Eintracht Frankfurt to believe they can get him for a cheaper price.