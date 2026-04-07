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Leeds United are ready to sell Ao Tanaka next summer, and Schalke are keen on him, but his desire to stay in the Premier League, combined with his price tag, is a major stumbling block for the German giants.

The Japanese started his career with Kawasaki Frontale before spending a season on loan in Germany with Fortuna Dusseldorf, who signed him permanently in the summer of 2022.

Last season, Leeds brought Tanaka to England when they were in the Championship, and he became a key player for Daniel Farke’s side instantly.

He played 45 times in his first season as the Whites won the Championship title and one ex-Leeds boss praised his performances.

Farke lauded the Japan midfielder for his leadership qualities, despite him not being very vocal as an individual.

Tanaka has featured for Leeds in the Premier League, but in recent months he has seen his game time become more and more limited, with Farke preferring other options.

Tanaka did start at the weekend against West Ham United in the FA Cup and scored the opening goal of the game as Leeds progressed through to the semi-finals of the competition.

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However, the 27-year-old’s situation has attracted the attention of multiple clubs, who are eyeing his signature, with sides from England and Germany are keen on him.

Schalke have been widely linked with Tanaka for a while, but the Japanese wants to stay in England, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), which means the chances of a deal are ‘probably not the best’.

It has been suggested that Leeds are ‘open’ to letting go of the defensive midfielder, but his price tag is not easy for Schalke to meet.

Leeds would want between €10m and €12m to sell, while Tanaka wants to stay in England.

Schalke are currently sitting at the top of the 2. Bundesliga table and they would like to sign the Leeds man if they get promoted.

Freiburg, Hannover and Union Berlin have already made enquiries for Tanaka, whose contract runs until 2028 at Elland Road.

Tanaka will first look to contribute to the est of the current season as Leeds are still alive in the FA Cup and are fighting to stay up, before he makes a decision regarding his future.